Mohegan Sun Arena testing site open to all symptomatic residents

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thursday the Wolf Administration announced they will be expanding testing at the public COVID-19 testing site at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, along with taking registration for the site by phone.

The site opened to healthcare workers and first responders earlier this week.

Testing for COVID-19 will now be open to all residents in Northeastern Pennsylvania who are showing symptoms of the virus.

“From 10:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Friday, the site will be open for testing to 200 residents and workers from Northeastern Pennsylvania who are having COVID-19 symptoms and register either online or by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We are taking every precaution to safely provide this critical public health service and prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are required to stay in their cars to get tested and drive directly back onto the highway to return home.”

Pre-registration is required one day in advance. Interested parties can apply at health.pa.gov. If you do not have a computer you can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH. There is no onsite registration.

“We understand that internet access is not available to all Pennsylvanians. If you are symptomatic and need to be tested, you can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH and a community health nurse will be able to help you register. You will receive a patient number and an appointment time. Instead of receiving your test results by email 2-3 days later, you will receive them through a phone call,” Dr. Levine said.

The release also states: “The Department of Health State Laboratory will process the tests and provide residents with results in two to three business days. Patients will receive an email to log onto the registration site to access their test results or a phone call if they registered through 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”