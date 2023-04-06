PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mohegan Pennsylvania announced Thursday the return of “Party on the Patio” this summer.

According to a press release from Mohegan Pennsylvania, fan-favorite tribute bands and new bands as well will join together for an extended version of NEPA’s summer concert series “Party on the Patio,” beginning in June.

The popular, free summer concert series kicks off Thursday, June 1, and will take place every Thursday through September 14 where guests can come to the outdoor concert venue for a “Party on the Patio,” hosted by DJ Tommy from The River 105.

The lineup for 2023 has been extended to 16 weeks of live music, featuring new tribute bands: Completely Unchained (a tribute to Van Halen), Fooz Fighters (a tribute to the Foo Fighters), Idol Kings (a tribute to Journey/REO Speedwagon), and Country Legends (a tribute to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks).

Fan favorites from the area set to rock the stage will include: Philadelphia Freedom (a tribute to Elton John), Bon Poison (a tribute to Bon Jovi and Poison), and Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman (a tribute to Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan).

There will be no cover for Party on the Patio and doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. After the show, DJ Tommy will host an after-party at Breakers inside the casino.

Guests can also stop by the Mohegan Pennsylvania food tent for burgers and hot dogs or they can visit a different local food truck that will be serving up food each week.

Featured bands for Party on the Patio are as follows:

June 1: Stayin Alive, a tribute to the Bee Gees

June 8: Completely Unchained, a tribute to Van Halen

June 15: Back in Black, a tribute to AC/DC

June 22: Fooz Fighters, a tribute to the Foo Fighters

June 29: Philadelphia Freedom, a tribute to Elton John

July 6: Best of the Eagles, a tribute to the Eagles

July 13: Black Dog, a tribute to Led Zeppelin

July 20: Idol Kings, a tribute to Journey and REO Speedwagon

July 27: Red NOT Chili Peppers, a tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers

August 3: Who`s Bad, a tribute to Michael Jackson

August 10: Rubix Kube, a tribute to the 80s

August 17: Country Legends, a tribute to Keith Urban and Garth Brooks

August 24: Full Moon Fever, a tribute to Tom Petty

August 31: Tusk, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac

September 7: Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman Present An Evening Of Jimi Hendrix & Stevie Ray Vaughan

September 14: Bon Poison, a tribute to Bon Jovi & Poison

Casino officials say the concert lineup is subject to change.

All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend “Party on the Patio,” as most areas of Mohegan Pennsylvania are restricted to guests 21 years of age and older, including the hotel, gaming areas, and several restaurants.

Visitors must have a valid, unexpired photo identification such as a driver`s license, passport, or military ID, and expired identification will not be accepted.

Check out Mohegan Pennsylvania’s website for more details about “Party on the Patio,” the tribute bands, and a full list of food truck participants.