NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Clinton Baker has been traveling the country to spread an important message.

Clinton and his dog Medusa walk the United States to spread suicide prevention awareness.

Clinton has been on his journey for four years now and 28/22 News had the chance to speak with him about his mission as he passed through Carbon County.

A modern-day Forrest Gump made his way through Nesquehoning on Thursday, but the thousands of miles he has under his belt are full of purpose.

“I’ve been all the way from Florida to Washington state, and then I went down the coast to California and Oregon, all the way across back to Florida, up to Michigan, turn around and back to Naples, Florida. Naples, Florida to here,” Baker explained.

Clinton Baker and his Great Dane sidekick Medusa walk all over the United States spreading suicide awareness.

It started when he attempted to take his own life during a dark time. Since that day, his life has been dedicated to traveling state by state and sharing his message.

“I lost count after 10,000 miles, I don’t know how many days I’ve been out here,” Baker said.

Clinton has been on his journey since 2019 and brought Medusa on board while passing through Tennessee last year.

He sleeps in a tent at the end of his day’s walk and often gets a helping hand from people along the route.

He hopes that his friendly giant and his reaffirming words on wheels will help those who see them.

“You can’t miss us. You can’t miss my great dane Medusa and two people in a car, friends are talking and even if you’re by yourself, we’re out here, we’re struggling every day showing you that you can make it. You can make it every day no matter what you go through,” Baker told 28/22 News.

The duo has walked thousands of roads spreading suicide awareness all over the country, specifically targeting younger generations to remind them that their lives do matter and that they are not alone.

When Clinton and Medusa aren’t spreading the word on foot, they take to TikTok to reach young people who may be feeling lost.

He says he will keep walking for those who need a reminder that things will get better.

“I understand what they’re going through, and I want to be there for them, and god wants me to be there for them,” Baker said.

Now Clinton did actually tell me he was first inspired to start this walk after watching Forest Gump.

His next destination is Mount Washington in his home state of New Hampshire.