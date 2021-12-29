Mobile vaccination clinic at Stroudsburg High School

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center’s Mobile Medical Unit was at Stroudsburg High School on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone there was able to get a COVID vaccine or other routine vaccines such as chickenpox, measles, etc.

Those working the clinic told Eyewitness News many people have used their services since they didn’t go to their doctor’s office during the peak of the pandemic.

They also spoke about the importance of staying up to date with all your vaccines.





The mobile medical unit will be at the Hazleton Area High School next Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To make an appointment with the mobile medical unit, call 570-343-2382 or click here