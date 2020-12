Tioga County is one of the first to see expanded testing after the state issued five covid testing teams to test around the state

MANSFIELD, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Free COVID-19 testing expanded in Pennsylvania and the expanded testing began Wednesday.





One of five mobile testing teams traveling the commonwealth are in Tioga County this week. Testing is taking place at North Penn Mansfield High School.

This testing site will be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can test 450 patients daily.

