EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health’s new mobile medical unit, Driving Better Health, will help students from five different counties return to school safely in the fall.

The large vehicle will spend August driving through school districts and parks throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties, offering routine vaccinations, including COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, for students before they return to school. Driving Better Health will also offer COVID testing.

Guests must adhere to Driving Better Health’s COVID protocols, including masking and social distancing, during the clinic. They must also bring a form of identification.

Visit the Wright Center’s website to view Driving Better Health’s full schedule and learn more about this clinic on wheels.