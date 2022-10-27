EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one healthcare network is reminding people that cancer doesn’t take a break when November rolls around.

As the pink ribbons of this month fade from view, Lehigh Valley Health Network works to bring awareness every month with the help of a 39-foot doctor’s office on wheels.

The mobile mammography coach has been in use since 2018 across several counties including Luzerne, Monroe, and Schuylkill.

It has everything a patient needs to be screened as it holds the same imaging technology used at its facilities.

One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and according to the American Cancer Society, early detection is key.

This includes doing monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular screenings.

Lehigh Valley Health Network official Erin Yaworski says they aim to bring the mobile coach to rural communities, where they have a large volume of patients who don’t get screened because of the commute.

“They may need to drive 45 minutes and out in Schuylkill County or even up in Luzerne County, during the winter months, that could be you know a bit challenging so when we can bring this program to them, you know it truly is a huge benefit for them.”

Since its start in 2018, the mobile mammography coach has seen more than 7,000 patients and detected cancer in a total of 34 women.