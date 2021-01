MADISON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A mobile home was destroyed after a fire that broke out Sunday night in Lackawanna County.

According to responders on the scene, the fire broke out around 8 pm on Lakeside Park in Madison Township.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been identified yet.