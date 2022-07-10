PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A piece of history rolled into Luzerne County this weekend.

The ‘9/11 Never Forget Tunnel to Towers’ mobile exhibit is on display in Pittston Township. The exhibit is parked outside Miller-Keystone Blood Center for its ‘Never Forget Weekend.’ That included a blood drive.

The tractor-trailer expands into a 1,100-square-foot display with artifacts, videos, and audio clips from 9/11. The goal is to educate people about the events of September 11, especially those who aren’t old enough to remember that tragic day.

“For the community anytime you get a chance to see something like this, come out and see it. So you can relate to policemen and firemen and see what they went through. Even if you get the chance, going to New York, going to Manhattan and seeing the museum that’s set up in there at ground zero,” said a community member.

The ‘9/11 Never Forget Tunnel to Towers Foundation,’ has traveled to 38 states. The mobile display just wrapped up at 6:00 p.m.

But if you missed it, the exhibit will be visiting Miller-Keystone’s location in Bethlehem next weekend.