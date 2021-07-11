MLB team hosts wedding sweepstakes for military couples, offers ceremony overlooking ballpark

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – One lucky military couple will win the “wedding of a lifetime” at Petco Park during an upcoming San Diego Padres game.

The Padres, together with United States Automobile Association (USAA), are inviting military families in San Diego County to enter their “Wedding of a Lifetime” sweepstakes. The winning couple will receive a ceremony and reception for 100 guests on the roof of Petco Park’s Western Metal Supply building during the Padres game on Sept. 26.

In addition to providing the unique venue, winners will also be entitled to the services of a wedding planner to help coordinate food, the cake, and a live band. The wedding will also be “incorporated” into the Sept. 26 Military Appreciation Sunday Game, the sweepstakes promises.

San Diego-based military couples are invited to enter by visiting MLB.com. Only active-military members will be eligible for the grand prize, according to the official rules.

The contest ends Wednesday, July 20.

In addition to their “Wedding of a Lifetime” sweepstakes, the Padres are giving all military members and veterans 10% off tickets to any game and 25% off tickets to Military Sunday games. Tickets are available at padres.com/military.