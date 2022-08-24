WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— UPMC Williamsport announced that a Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer and Team Australia will be participating in a Wiffle ball game with local kids this week.

Officials said MLB Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson, along with Team Australia from the Little League World Series, would be participating in a pick-up Wiffle ball game with local children on Friday, August 26, from 11 am to noon.

The game will be held on the front lawn at UPMC Williamsport on 700 High Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.