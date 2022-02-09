Mixed feelings over Biden’s admin giving free smoking kits to limit infections among users

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Biden administration is funding a program designed to help communities battling substance abuse. The goal: Harm reduction. But some of the supplies being given out in that battle are raising concerns.

The funding is aimed to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in underserved communities impacted by substance abuse disorders drug paraphernalia is a part of that.

“It’s sad what this country has come to when you gotta supply pipes and needles to people who have addictions,” stated Randy, Larksville.

Reactions Wednesday to the Biden administration $30 million “Harm Reduction Program Grant.” Just one part of the prevention program will be given away smoking kits.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that includes crack pipes to limit infections among drug users.

“It’s good if it’s going to save lives,” said Gregory Martin.

“I don’t agree with it, I don’t agree with it at all. Put that money towards something better,” said David Petroski.

The $30 million sticker price includes the funding for numerous harm reduction materials including Narcan distribution, syringes and safe sex kits.

“I guess you gotta do whatever it takes,” said Martin.

The program is run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. But Ryan Hogan of the Luzerne County’s Drug and Alcohol Administrator says these kits can’t be given out through his office.

“We have local, county and state laws that prohibit us from utilizing some of these kits including safe smoking kits fentanyl testing strips safe syringe programs, there are laws in place that prevent us from not only having those but distributing them as well,” explained Hogan.

Hogan says a number of providers in the community showed interest in applying for the grant as illegal drug use continues to be a problem in Luzerne County.

Local gas stations say they saw an uptick of people looking to buy crack pipes during the beginning of the pandemic when unemployment money was increased.

According to the grant document funding of up to $9.7 million per year or $29.2 million over three years was available to dozens of communities.

“They’re trying to do it to make it clean for them so they’re not spreading covid and such, if that’s the case then I’m on board,” said Larksville.

There is some legislation in the statehouse right now that’s being voted upon that would make things like safe syringe programs legal. The communities selected for the grants should start receiving funding in May.