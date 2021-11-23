Missouri man accused of calling state police barracks in Stroudsburg, threatening law enforcement

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missouri man was arrested and charged with interstate threats and was taken into by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office, on Monday, November 22, Damian Smith-Birge, 26, of Neosho, Missouri, was taken into federal custody and charged.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says, on Thursday, November 18, Smith-Birge called the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks and threatened law enforcement.

The affidavit also states during the recorded phone calls, Smith-Birge referenced the December 2020 officer-involved shooting incident, that happened in Hamilton Township in Monroe County.

Smith-Birge is scheduled to appear before a Federal Magistrate Jude in Missouri on Tuesday, November 23.