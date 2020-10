BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new Mission Autism Clinic has opened its second location in Northeast PA, in Bloomsburg.

The clinic is geared towards educating and assisting individuals with autism on how to interact with others and other daily tasks that may be challenging.

Sonya Markey, lead BCBA at the clinic, says centers like the new one in Bloomsburg are especially needed in rural areas.

