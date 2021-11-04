Missing woman sought after ‘disturbing 911 call’ in Taylor has been located safely

TAYLOR BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Taylor Police Department has announced they have located 23-year-old Kayla DiDonna.

Police spent hours searching for DiDonna Wednesday evening. Police believed she was in danger after a ‘disturbing 911 call’.

The Taylor Borough police originally reported a call of a female voice screaming for help was made to the Lackawanna County Communications Center before the phone suddenly went dead. That voice was later identified as DiDonna.

Police have yet to release more information regarding where they were able to locate DiDonna nor have they released information on her current condition.