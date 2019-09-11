Missing woman found

(WBRE/WYOU) — The search for a woman with special needs who went missing in the woods in Luzerne County has ended.

Police say 44-year-old Heather Chvotzkin was found in her Shavertown neighborhood Tuesday morning. A driver spotted her walking in the road about a mile from her Jackson Township home.

Chvotzkin was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. We’re told she has some scrapes and cuts. She went missing Monday afternoon. Crews spent much of the evening searching for her using a helicopter and K-9 unit.