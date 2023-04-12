HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hughesville Police Department announced Wednesday, law enforcement is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Hughesveille Police Officers say they are asking for help in finding a missing teenager, Milo Coker, of Lycoming County.

Hughesville Police Department

According to law enforcement, Milo Coker (pictured above) is described as 6’0″ tall, 220 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Officers say Coker was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, blue jeans, with black and red shoes.

Anyone with information on Milo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Hughesville Police Department at 570-584-2111 or 570-329-4060.