TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Park rangers have told 28/22 News that a swimmer that went missing at Beltzville State Park has been found dead.

Details are limited at this time, but first responders say crews from two counties began searching for a male swimmer that reportedly went under the water and never came back up Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: Rangers with the park service said the man is a 20-year-old from New Jersey. Initial reports of the incident had said the victim was younger.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will have more on this as more information is made available.