WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department has announced a missing person on Wednesday.

Police say, 13-year-old, Jonkairy Ramirez Abreu (pictured below) was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, after she didn’t return home from school.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Luzerne County 911 or the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-4200.