HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey.

Troopers say Hachey and his family were camping at Mount Pleasant Lane. The family said when they woke up In the early morning hours, on Sunday, Hachey was gone and nowhere to be found.

PSP says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with knowledge is asked to contact the PSP-Hazleton Barracks at 570-459-3890.