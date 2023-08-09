EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man who was reported missing, has been found deceased.

On Monday the Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers took a report of a missing person from the East Stroudsburg Area. The missing person was William C. Read who was described as a 36-year-old white man, standing 5’6″ tall, around 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Read was reported missing since Friday, August 4, when he left his residence in East Stroudsburg after being upset. Read’s mother called the police when he did not return home and Read was entered into NCIC as a missing/endangered person.

On Tuesday, Read’s vehicle, a black Mazda 3 was located in Yetter Park so The SARPD and Northeast Search and Rescue searched the area of Yetter Park until after dark, but did not locate Read.

According to law enforcement on Wednesday morning, the search for Read continued in the Yetter Park area and Read was found dead by Specialty K9 teams, on a piece of land in Brodhead Creek around 10:45 a.m.

The coroner was called to the scene and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

There are currently no suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact SARPD Detective Christian Capone at (570) 421-6800 ext:1053.