Missing man's pictures used on active dating profile

Missing man’s pictures used on active dating profile

News

Police say this photo of William Morse, missing since last year, was used under a dating profile named “Stubby.”

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police announce Tuesday morning they are investigating a dating profile using photos of missing local man William Morse.

Morse was reported missing in June of 2018, but the profile has been active from May of 2019 to August of 2019. Officials say the profile used the name “Stubby” and used photos that are publicly available on Morse’s Facebook page.

The State Police Wyoming Barracks was contacted by a woman from the greater Hazleton area who had contact with this profile during this time period and recognized the photos as being that of the missing person.

Investigators ask any woman who had contact with a dating site profile using the account “Stubby,” or anyone who interacted with an account using Morse’s photos, to contact the Troop P Wyoming Barracks at 570-697-2000.

