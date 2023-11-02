GREEN TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced Thursday that a missing man from Clinton County has been found safe.

According to PSP, troopers were searching for 71-year-old Harold Lewis, who was described as 5’7″ in height, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

PSP said he wore a white Penn State jacket, blue jeans, and a camouflage hat, and drove a 2006 tan colored, Ford Taurus.

Troopers reiterate that there is no active search for his whereabouts and Lewis has been found safely.