HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went missing.

Hachey and his family were camping at Mount Pleasant Lane. The family informed police when they woke on Sunday, Hachey was gone and nowhere to be found.

Troopers state at this time Hachey’s death does not appear to be suspicious, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

PSP says the investigation remains open.