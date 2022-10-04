CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County.

Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were unable to locate Sherrick.

West Hazleton Fire Company’s Hazmat Unit were called to assist. As stated in the release the hazmat unit found Sherrick dead inside the home.

Police say there is no suspicious or foul play involving Sherrick’s death. However, the investigation is ongoing.