Missing: Kadence Miller

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania State Police needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 

According State Police Dunmore Kadence Miller left her residence on Monday, August 8,   at  3:30 PM on foot and was last seen walking on Cortez Road toward SR 348.

 Miller was wearing a black top, carrying a purple back pack, and is currently enrolled in the North Pocono School District.

If anyone has any information on Miller’s location, you are urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore Barracks at 570-963-3156

