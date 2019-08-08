Missing: James Ogrodnick

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Frackville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating James Ogrodnick.

Ogrodick is described as 50-year-old, white male described as 6’2″, 280 lbs., Bald, Blue Eyes, wearing glasses. Ogrodnick was last seen wearing a Navy or Black “Under Armor” T-Shirt, Denim Shorts and White sneakers.

According to police Ogrodnick is operating a 2004 Silver/Gray Ford F-150 bearing PA registration YCP4045. Ogrodnick and was last seen in the area of the 100 block of South Line St, Frackville, Schuylkill County at 8:20 AM on August, 7.

. Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Ogrodnick is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Frackville PD at 570-874-2040.