Missing: Heather Chvotzkin

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Jackson Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Heather Chvotzkin. She was last seen on Monday at 2:45 pm hours in the area of Chase Manor Shavertown in Jackson Township

She is a 44-year-old white female 5’3″tall, and 195 lbs. Chvotzkin has short blonde hair and has blue eyes. According to police, she was wearing a gray fleece jacket, and either green or red sweat pants.

Crews were searching the area of Chase Manor Monday night for Heather.

Anyone who has contact with Heather Chvotzkin is asked to contact the Jackson Township Police or call 911.