FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered.

Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County.

Accoridng to law enforcement Morin is a white female, around 5’5″ tall, around 140 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes, wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes with no socks.

Police say they believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact White Haven Police at 570-443-8888 or by calling 911 immediately.