LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday troopers are looking for a missing, endangered man from Lycoming County.

PSP-Montoursville says they are currently looking for 75-year-old, Keith Chambers (pictured below) who is described as a white man, standing around 5’6″ tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Courtesy: PSP-Montoursville

Troopers say he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, Christmas pajama pants, and tan shoes.

According to law enforcement, Chambers was last seen in the area of Bloomingrove Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. Police believe Chambers to be at special risk of harm or injury and may possibly be confused.

Anyone who has seen Chambers or with information on his whereabouts is urged to call immediately call 911 or PSP-Montoursville at 570-368-5700.