SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man that has been missing since Saturday.

According to South Abington Township Police Department, Richard Entrot was last seen on Friday, July 8.

Entrot is described as 6’1″ tall, he is a bald man with a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Abington Twp. Police at 570-342-9111.