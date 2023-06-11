DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A successful water rescue happened over the weekend, but not at a lake. One lucky little pup was found after traveling several miles in the Luzerne County water system.

Lady the Yorkie certainly embarked on quite the journey after going missing on Thursday.

Lady was literally under all of our noses, walking miles in the tunnels of the water system.

Two rescue experts banded together to find her and help bring her home.

Lady the Yorkie had the adventure of a lifetime, but this sort of journey could have cut that lifetime short.

She went missing on Thursday after jumping out of her owner’s car window on Main Street in Dupont.

On Saturday, Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services began a search after discovering Lady had been traveling for miles in the underground water system.

“All the way under 315, underneath 81, and underneath the Turnpike as well,” said Tracey Morgan-Chopick, Owner and Founder of Luzerne County Pet Recovery Services.

Even for humans, tunnels in the water system can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Expert backup was called in to help the operation run as smoothly as possible.

“I wasn’t sure what we were going to face because there was a lot of water down there, a lot of off-shoots, a lot of places to hide. So I called in John Ackourey, who does wildlife rescue and domestic creature rescue, to help,” said Morgan-Chopick.

“I arrived on the scene, Tracey was down in the tunnel and I was yelling for her, and she said ‘Hey I’m down here.’ So she actually covered a huge amount of territory of all the tunnels, tracking to locate where this dog was,” said Ackourey.

The two rescuers joined forces and continued the search.

“I went down, ascended down into the tunnel, and then we ended up walking down. She said the dog is this way. She already knew where the dog was going. She was determined to make sure to bring the dog to safety. And as we were walking, in the distance, we saw the dog,” Ackourey continued.

Lady was known to be skittish and it was important that she was approached slowly with caution.

“She was right up by the highway. And I’ll tell you what, I was scared because who knows what could have happened. She could have went right onto the highway and that would have been it,” Ackourey explained.

But, this clearly was not the end of Lady’s story. Ackourey managed to grab her and bring her to safety.

“After the successful outcome from the miles-long search for lady, a surprise reunion soon followed with her owners,” said Ackourey.

“She was checking a food station I had set and I asked her to come down actually to this area that we had her in the back of the truck bed, and she saw her across the street. She was like crying and very, very happy. Her and her son,” Morgan-Chopick explained.

The rescuers were just as happy about how Lady’s big adventure ended.

“It’s a great feeling because she’s someone’s family member,” Ackourey said.

Both of the rescue experts Eyewitness News spoke with Sunday emphasized how important it is to keep an eye on your dogs in the car with the windows open to avoid what happened to Lady.

They recommend keeping the windows cracked so your dogs can still get that fresh air in a safe way.