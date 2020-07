SUMMIT HILL, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) A Carbon County woman who was reported missing, has been found.

Lily Colancecco, 33, was located Wednesday morning and is now recovering in the hospital, according to her husband.

Monday over 100 people were searching in the area of Panther Valley High School after Colaencecco left her home Sunday and did not return.

We are waiting to learn more on her disappearance. Rachael Espaillat will have more details on later editions of Eyewitness News.