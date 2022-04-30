EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Philadelphia are searching for an 85-year-old man they say is at risk of harm.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Michael Smith, an 85-year-old white male was last seen operating a gray 2014 Ford Fusion in the area of Dungan Rd., the city of Philadelphia Friday around 10:00 p.m.

Smith is described as 6 feet, 4 inches, 290 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “Irish Mick” on the front, a tan zip-up jacket, tan pants, and white sneakers.

Police believe Smith may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Smith is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department at (215) 686-3153.