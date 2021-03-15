Missing 13-year-old reported in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

William Perez is described as a Hispanic male 5’2″ tall and weighing 100 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Officer Passmore at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip.

