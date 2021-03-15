SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
William Perez is described as a Hispanic male 5’2″ tall and weighing 100 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Juvenile Officer Passmore at 570-348-4139 or leave a tip.
- Crews battle brush fires in York County, weather conditions fuel flames
- I-Team: Problem properties and what is being done about them
- Missing 13-year-old reported in Scranton
- Cheerleader’s mom accused of making ‘deepfakes’ of daughter’s rivals, including fake nudes
- ‘Bring us back full time,’ parents and students protest at Wyoming Area Secondary Center