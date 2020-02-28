Misericordia University study abroad programs to continue despite coronavirus fears

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A growing number of universities have canceled study abroad programs as the coronavirus continues to spread. Numerous programs across the country have been impacted including Villanova University near Philadelphia.

Friday, Eyewitness News learned how the coronavirus may or may not affect Misericordia University’s study abroad programs.

“At this time, Misericordia University has not canceled or curtailed its study abroad programs due to Covid-19. Our students in Italy are studying in a location well to the south of Lombardy and Veneto – the regions where Covid-19 has emerged.”

“Misericordia University continues to follow the guidelines as established by the U.S. State Department and CDC regarding Italy. At this time, neither federal entity has suggested that travel to Italy should be cancelled or that U.S. residents should return home. If the recommendations change, Misericordia University will act in accordance with federal recommendations.”

“In addition, Misericordia University’s educational partner in Italy has developed an extensive and comprehensive emergency response plan in the event Covid-19 spreads. This information has been disseminated to all students and their emergency contacts. Additionally, our partner abroad is providing us with constant updates regarding the situation,” said Paul Krzywicki, Manager of Public Relations and Publications at Misericordia University.