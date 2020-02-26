Misericordia University holds asylum seeker simulation

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Misericordia University held an asylum seeker simulation on Wednesday.

The simulation was meant to help students understand the process of seeking immigration from Central America to the United States.





Students are sent through a series of stations to simulate their journey from Central America through Mexico, to the U.S. Border and their request for asylum before a U.S. judge.

