Misericordia University announces plan to keep students safe from COVID-19

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Misericordia University has asked students traveling abroad during spring break, which begins today and will end on Monday, March 9th, to register their name, address, campus address, destination and length of stay with the dean before departing campus.

Students are asked to register so the university can provide support and education about COVID-19 (coronavirus) during and after their trip. They also provided students with official information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization about how to avoid contracting the virus and stay informed about where it has spread.

The university said in a press release that they will remain vigilant and up-to-date on the latest information regarding COVID-19 and how to best respond to it.

Misericordia also stated that they are looking into ways to hold classes remotely for 4-6 weeks if coronavirus is confirmed on the campus or in the surrounding area. They will address off-campus learning opportunities such as internships on a case-by-case basis using advice from health officials both locally and nationally.

Study abroad programs are continuing unchanged amidst the spread of COVID-19. The university says students studying in Italy are a safe distance from the regions where the virus has been identified. The university’s education partner in Italy has a comprehensive plan to respond to a spread of the virus and will provide constant updates.