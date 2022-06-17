MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It was a special night at the ballpark for some local kids, who some would say, are living miracles.

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders hosted “Miracle kids” from Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital this evening at PNC Field in Moosic.

14-year-old Saige LaCoe from Clarks Summit got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and three other miracle kids got the honor to shout, “Play ball,” on the field before the game.

All of them have overcome serious health issues or trauma in their young lives.

“They all have very complex individual stories with their journey with Geisinger. So to see them up and out of their hospital beds and away from appointments and able to just enjoy themselves and run around and be on the field, it makes them so happy,” said Samantha Kennelly, a Development Specialist For Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger

“It’s like very special, cause they don’t just help me, but they help other people that are like me,” explained Saige LaCoe.

Tonight’s special event is part of a partnership between Geisinger and the Railriders.