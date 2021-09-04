Minicozzi ninth annual race that honors a local veteran

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A race in honor of a local veteran who was dedicated to serving his community.

The Ninth Annual Captain James R. Minicozzi’s Memorial Race took place this morning in Scranton.





The race gives the proceeds to the boys and girls club clubs of NEPA as well as two scholarships at West Scranton High School.

James’s family members say that having the opportunity to give back to organizations close to him means a lot to them.

“It’s very rewarding to us especially at Christmas seeing where all the proceeds go but it also pulls at our heartstrings because my brother loved La Festa and he loved the boys and girls club so it’s really nice that we combine everything in memory and honor of him,” said Leslie Minicozzi Galacci, James’s sister.

Over a hundred runners ran the race today in James’s memory.