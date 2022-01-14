‘MINDS UP’ teaching mental wellness and yoga at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A unique group has formed at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.



It is a student wellness group called MINDS UP. Wednesday afternoon the group hosted its first session for students. They participated in a yoga class presented by Balance Yoga of Luzerne County. The goal of the group is to promote proactive mental wellness and mindfulness.

“The hard stuff is coming at you, we cant stop that. But we can better equip our students to be able to manage it better so that it doesn’t become detrimental, that it doesn’t impede their mental health and it doesn’t lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms that is so common in society today,” said Dr. Darlene Reilley, a teacher in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Yoga will be offered weekly to all students in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School.