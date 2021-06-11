Milton police looking for missing teen

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police in Milton are asking for information regarding a missing teen.

Meya McDowell, 13, was last seen in Milton at her foster home on Monday. Police say her brother is also missing from a separate foster home in Sunbury.

After an investigation, police say they believe the children may be in the process of relocating to Hinesville, Georgia.

Meya is described as being 5’4 with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Meya are asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 570-742-8757 or through their Facebook page.

Manny’s case is being investigated by the Sunbury Police Department, their contact number is 570-286-4584.