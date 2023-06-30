MILLVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Fourth of July holiday, for one local community, is packed with tradition and history spread across several generations.

Friday was the first night of the weeklong carnival, and to say the people of Millville care about their community would be an understatement.

The 94th Annual Millville Community Fire Company Carnival opened up its grounds on Friday to kick off seven days full of celebration.

The carnival, which sees thousands of people stop by on a single night is centered around family and inspired by stories.

“It’s a fire company carnival but the organism that lives on it is a community, so the community comes in and helps. you will find community people at every stand along with the firemen that’s what makes this thing such a huge success,” said Craig Omlor, Mayor of Millville and fire company member.

The carnival is full of attractions that draw the large crowd year after year. From fresh-cut fries and walking tacos to homemade powdered and cinnamon donuts, all the food and game stands are locally operated.

Dick Bower, owner of the ‘world-famous’ Millville caramel corn that has been sold across the country says this community prides itself on one thing.

“It’s all family oriented. We have many family members. I have three of my family, another guy has six family members, so it’s very important to be community-minded,” said Bower.

The food isn’t the only thing in the community that has a historical touch.

Whether it’s a train ride around the baseball park next to the carnival, live music, or even Millville memorabilia, Bower never wants to see it change.

“We just want it to continue the way it is, its very hometown, and not taken over by any commercialism or anything like that. Maybe you haven’t seen somebody in 20 years and then come back and say I’ll remember this when I was a kid and it’s still the same,” Bower said.

Across the seven nights, you can catch two firework displays, one on the Fourth of July and one on the closing night of the carnival, an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the cheesesteak stand, a pet and toy parade, and much more.