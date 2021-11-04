Millville Area School District closed after threat

MILLVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Millville Area School District is closed on Thursday due to a threat the district received.



In a post on the district’s website, the superintendent says the district is closing out of an abundance of caution.

The threat was received by the district Thursday evening. No further details were released.

The superintendent went on to say that the district must ensure that any and all concerns are addressed in order to maintain safety for the faculty, staff, and students.