HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, the Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook announced $31 million in grants for those who applied for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP).

The FCEMSGP is an annual program for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. The grants go toward eligible projects like facility upgrades, equipment, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts.

The recipients were also announced on Friday. To see who received money and how much, click here.

“This state support is much needed for our responders, and the communities they work tirelessly to protect,” said Acting PA State Fire Commissioner Cook.

“Firefighters and first responders put their health and safety on the line every day for Pennsylvanians – they deserve our full support,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

All fire companies, ems, and rescue squads are able to apply for these grants. This is an annual program and for more information on how to apply, visit the PA State Fire Commissioner’s website.