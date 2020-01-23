Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Lycoming County

Live Now
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A winning Merry & Bright Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket worth one million dollars was sold at Your Convenience in South Williamsport.

The business received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Merry & Bright tickets cost $20 and offers five top prizes of $1 million to players. You can learn more by downloading the official Lottery app.

If you win a Scratch-Off prize, it will expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at https://www.palottery.state.pa.us/

Winners should sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at your nearest Lottery office as soon as possible.

All prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. More information can be found at the Lottery website.

