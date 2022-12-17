KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sister ski resorts in the Poconos are marking major milestones this season.

One of them, ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’ held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to unveil several new ski lifts as part of its 50th anniversary.

Among the lifts, the new Tobyhanna quad for skiers to enjoy and did they ever with perfect conditions on the trails.

Overall, five new lifts at ‘Jack Frost,’ and its sister mountain ‘Big Boulder’ are part of major upgrades at the vail-owned ski resorts.

Big boulder will open soon to celebrate its 75th anniversary.