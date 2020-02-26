Mild winter contributed to Delaware Water Gap fire

ADDS DATE – This photo provided by Adam Polinger shows a wildfire near the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area near Hardwick Township, N.J., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Firefighters from federal and New Jersey agencies were battling the forest fire that broke out in a popular hiking area near the Pennsylvania border. (Adam Polinger via AP)

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A local environmental professor says mild winter conditions may have contributed to a fire in the Delaware Water Gap area that destroyed over a hundred acres.

Dr. Brian Mangan, a professor of environmental science and biology at King’s College says relative humidity levels were very low prior to the fire. High pressure stalled over the region and moved the air, creating the perfect conditions for the flames to spread. The open canopy, or lack of leaves on the trees, allowed sunlight to pour onto the forest floor, drying out the ground and accelerating the fire.

In his 40 years of studying in the field, Mangan says it is very strange for a fire of this magnitude to occur in February. In fact, he’s never seen anything as extreme so early in the season.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on Eyewitness News at 5 pm.