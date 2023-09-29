MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mifflinburg Hose Company hit a milestone anniversary this year and is celebrating in a special way this weekend.

The hose company is celebrating 125 years.

They began the weekend festivities with a fair at the Mifflinburg Community Park.

Bouncy houses, live entertainment, and food cooked by the volunteers stole the show.

For some, volunteering at the long-standing hose company is a tradition.

“I’ve been here quite a long time and my dad was here and my kids are here so it’s kind of a family affair so to speak, but we’re really proud of what we do here in the community and they support us a thousand percent,” explained Chuck Klose the President of Mifflinburg Fire Department.

The festivities on Saturday will begin with a parade at 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon that ends at the community park.

the celebrations will finish with fireworks at 9:00 p.m.