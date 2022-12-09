MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are quickly approaching and a Union County community is hosting its annual Christmas market.

The market draws thousands to the area to enjoy traditional German crafts and food.

It’s Mifflinburg’s 33rd Christkindl Market: Three days of holiday fun with more than 100 vendors lining Market Street.

“We’ve been told that ours is pretty authentic in terms of how it resembles German markets,” said Matthew Wagner, president of the Christkindl Market.

Including traditional German food, decorations, craft vendors, and performances, Wagner says the market closed during COVID, and since then, they’ve seen more visitors than before.

“Usually our opening night and our closing night, we’re kind of thin but the last two years they’ve been very crowded all the way through. We estimate about 10,000 to 12,000 over the next three days,” explained Wagner.

Visitors say they feel the holiday spirit and enjoy exploring the shops.

“You can just hear everybody’s laughter and then also like, we just walked through that shop and I said it smells like a Christmas tree farm because you smell like all of the pine trees. It smells really nice and feels really nice,” described visitor, Jude Renee Botero.

Each day there’s a schedule filled with activities and entertainment. One pair say it’s their first time at the market and it’s more than they imagined.

“It feels very festive. We need to get back to a normal life. Yeah, the holiday feels really good,” said visitors Cindy and Anna Scurlock.

The festivities will continue until 9:00 p.m. on Friday and pick back up Saturday morning.

For more information visit the Christkindl Market’s website.